Overview

Dr. Ashley Sikand, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Sikand works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Northwest in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.