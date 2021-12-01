Dr. Ashley Shepard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Shepard, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Shepard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Shepard works at
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 547-0616
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 972-2883
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group256 N Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 547-0616Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Shephard is an amazing foot specialist that has taken great care of my family and has relieved the chronic foot pain that I've had for years. So happy that I can resume my normal activities again!
About Dr. Ashley Shepard, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790770733
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepard works at
Dr. Shepard has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepard.
