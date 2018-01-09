Dr. Ashley Sens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Sens, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Sens, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.
Dr. Sens works at
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 668-2600SaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sens?
Dr. Sens listens to patient/parent concerns, and communicates treatment options very well. My child has multiple medical issues, and Dr. Sens expertly coordinates my child’s care. She is aware of available specialists and has put us in touch with amazing physicians. I fully trust her abilities and knowledge, and I’m extremely grateful she’s my child’s pediatrician.
About Dr. Ashley Sens, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children S Hospital At Dartmouth
- Children S Hospital At Dartmouth
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sens works at
Dr. Sens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.