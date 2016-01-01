See All General Surgeons in Traverse City, MI
General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Dr. Ashley Sachtleben, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. 

Dr. Sachtleben works at Munson Neurosurgery in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Traverse General Surgery & Trauma Care
    1221 Sixth St Ste 300, Traverse City, MI 49684
  2. 2
    Grand Traverse Surgical
    701 W Front St Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49684
  3. 3
    Munson Medical Center
    1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Munson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Treatment frequency



    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ashley Sachtleben, DO

    General Surgery
    English
    1891950317
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sachtleben has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sachtleben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sachtleben works at Munson Neurosurgery in Traverse City, MI.

    Dr. Sachtleben has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more.

    Dr. Sachtleben has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachtleben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachtleben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

