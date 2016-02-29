Dr. Ashley Roque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Roque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Roque, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Roque works at
Locations
-
1
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-4085Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Visiting Nurse Service of New York Home Care220 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 609-1920
-
3
Dr. Ashley Roque Residence at Hospital630 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 824-8579
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roque?
Dr. Rogue is amazing and she cares alot and goes the extra miles. Highly recomended
About Dr. Ashley Roque, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1093058356
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roque works at
Dr. Roque has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.