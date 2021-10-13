Dr. Ashley Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Robbins, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Robbins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Locations
College Hill OB/GYN3233 E 2nd St N, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 683-6766Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
College Hill Obstetrics And Gynecology834 N Socora St Lowr Level, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 683-6766
Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & Er2610 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 Directions (316) 858-2610
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Robbins is incredibly kind and made me less anxious through my first wellness check up last year. she is very quick and thorough and knows the answers to my questions, along with being very aware of my concerns & providing the best advice. couldn’t recommend her enough to people!
About Dr. Ashley Robbins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1699932541
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks/Wesley Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.