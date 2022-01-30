Dr. Ashley Rivera, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Rivera, DO
Overview
Dr. Ashley Rivera, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Westside Surgical Specialists9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 735, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-1351
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rivera assessed me regarding lower abdominal pain. She diagnosed a hernia and asked me to validate it with a CAT Scan. Her diagnosis was correct. She was timely in her response to me after the film was available, and she successfully performed surgery to repair 3 hernias shortly thereafter. While I worked at home (from bed) during recovery, the circumstances were very manageable. Dr. Rivera followed up in a timely and professional manner to check on my progress along the way. She released me to go back to working out and running after about 3 weeks of recovery. I'm pain-free and almost back to full distance running training and weight-lifting capacity after 7 weeks (I'm in my 60's) She's astute, professional, has great patient interactive skills, and is very effective as a surgeon. She instills confidence and makes you feel like she's on your team.
About Dr. Ashley Rivera, DO
- General Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Corvallis, OR
- Des Moines University
- Iowa State University
Frequently Asked Questions
