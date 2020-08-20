Dr. Ashley Przybysz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Przybysz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Przybysz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Przybysz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Locations
Birmingham Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C.800 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 500, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-8334
Birmingham Ob/Gyn Hoover2321 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 933-8334
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Przybysz is outstanding! She has everything I’m looking for in regards to knowledge, good bedside manner, and her honest guidance regarding my health. Her lab staff is fast! Labs, ultrasound and mammograms are all done on the same floor, with fast excellent service with a smile! I adore Dr. Przybysz!
About Dr. Ashley Przybysz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
