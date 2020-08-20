Overview

Dr. Ashley Przybysz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Przybysz works at Birmingham Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C. in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.