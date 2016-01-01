Overview

Dr. Ashley Peak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Cloud, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Peak works at Central Minnesota Mental Health Center, Saint Cloud, MN in Saint Cloud, MN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.