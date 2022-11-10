Overview

Dr. Ashley Park, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Germantown, TN with other offices in Collierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.