Overview

Dr. Ashley Nord, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Nord works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Northern Orthopedics Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.