Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Murphy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bothell, WA. They completed their fellowship with Monroe Carell Jr Childrens Hospital at Vanderbilt
Dr. Murphy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northshore Medical Center11913 NE 195th St, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 489-3100
-
2
Group Health Occupational Hlth Services11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-3850
-
3
Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices2930 Maple St, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 261-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
About Dr. Ashley Murphy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1912340704
Education & Certifications
- Monroe Carell Jr Childrens Hospital at Vanderbilt
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.