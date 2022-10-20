Overview

Dr. Ashley Muckala, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Moore, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Muckala works at Integris Family Care Moore in Moore, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.