Dr. Ashley Minten, DDS is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Dr. Minten is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Minten, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ashley Minten, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Menasha, WI.
Dr. Minten works at
Locations
RLJ Dental1155 Wittmann Dr, Menasha, WI 54952 Directions (920) 280-4497Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minten?
I have an extreme phobia of the dentist and needed extensive work. Ashley and the team at RLG Dental made me feel comfortable to the point I was able to come into the office on my own with confidence after the major surgical work was done. Now, I can walk in without fear thanks to Ashley and her team!
About Dr. Ashley Minten, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minten accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Minten using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Minten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Minten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.