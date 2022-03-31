Dr. Ashley Meyers, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Meyers, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Meyers, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Meyers works at
Locations
21st Century Dental2308 WABASH AVE, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 302-4232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyers?
I had a dental problem and it was quickly resolved.
About Dr. Ashley Meyers, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1225470958
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyers accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meyers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Meyers works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.