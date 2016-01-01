Dr. Ashley Mekala, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Mekala, DO
Overview
Dr. Ashley Mekala, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Dr. Mekala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Texas Surgical Specialists - Fort Worth800 8th Ave Ste 306, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 224-3748Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
North Texas Surgical Specialists - Keller1866 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (682) 224-3748
-
3
North Texas Surgical Specialists - NRH6901 Davis Blvd Ste 100, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Directions (682) 224-3748
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mekala?
About Dr. Ashley Mekala, DO
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1205197217
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mekala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mekala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mekala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mekala works at
Dr. Mekala has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mekala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mekala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mekala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.