Dr. Ashley Mandela, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ashley Mandela, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakewood, OH.
Dr. Mandela works at
Locations
Dr Jerome J. Lamendola LLC15810 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 529-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely amazing. She is so helpful and takes time to make sure your foot problems are solved in nothing less than the best ways
About Dr. Ashley Mandela, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780099739
Frequently Asked Questions
