Dr. Ashley Lubecki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Lubecki, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Lubecki, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Lubecki works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeview Medical Center - Main Office2000 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 539-0251Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Churchland Office4868 Bridge Rd, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 483-7108
-
3
Sentara St. Luke's Office20209 Sentara Way Ste 104, Carrollton, VA 23314 Directions (757) 357-5307
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lubecki?
Cannot emphasize enough what an amazing OBGYN Dr. Lubecki is. I have had a somewhat difficult pregnancy with complications and she had been supportive, caring and informative throughout. She takes the time to listen and make a thorough treatment plan which had made a huge difference with this pregnancy. Highly recommend
About Dr. Ashley Lubecki, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1952612376
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Virginia Tech
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubecki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubecki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lubecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lubecki works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubecki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.