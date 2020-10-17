See All Podiatrists in Algonquin, IL
Dr. Ashley Lee, DPM

Podiatry
4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashley Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They completed their residency with Weiss Memorial Hospital

Dr. Lee works at First Step Foot Care SC in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL, Lake Zurich, IL, Wauconda, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Algonquin Office
    1345 Ryan Pkwy, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 487-2827
  2. 2
    Des Plaines - Holy Family Clinic
    150 N River Rd Ste 220, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 487-2827
  3. 3
    Lake Zurich Office
    350 Surryse Rd Ste 100, Lake Zurich, IL 60047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 487-2827
  4. 4
    Wauconda Office
    385 W LIBERTY ST, Wauconda, IL 60084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 487-2827
  5. 5
    Arlington Heights Office
    11 S HIGHLAND AVE, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 487-2827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 17, 2020
    Dr. Ashley Lee was recommended by my Orthopedic Surgeon, and am I glad I took a chance with her. She listened to all my concerns and addressed them. The staff was polite, the office is very clean and Dr. Ashley Lee is outstanding.
    About Dr. Ashley Lee, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912171794
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Lee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

