Dr. Ashley Lankford, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashley Lankford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Physicians' Medical Center.

Dr. Lankford works at Champaign Dental Group in New Albany, IN with other offices in Atlantis, FL and Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    American Health Network -new Albany
    3605 Northgate Ct Ste 204, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 207-2130
    Andrew J. Shapiro MD, PA - Atlantis
    122a John F Kennedy Dr, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 333-1335
    The Center for Advanced Surgical Care
    12955 Palms West Dr Ste 201, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 383-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Physicians' Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vita Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Ashley Lankford, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487670683
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Residency
    • Meml Health University Med Center
    Internship
    • Memorial Health University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Lankford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lankford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lankford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lankford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lankford has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lankford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lankford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lankford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lankford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lankford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

