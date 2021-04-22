See All Family Doctors in Plainfield, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Ashley Koselke, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ashley Koselke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, In and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and Putnam County Hospital.

Dr. Koselke works at Franciscan Physician Network Plainfield Family Medicine in Plainfield, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Hendricks Regional Health
Dr. Pradeep Murthaiah, MD
Dr. Pradeep Murthaiah, MD
8 (5)
Dr. Stacia Groovermaltby, MD
Dr. Stacia Groovermaltby, MD
6 (13)
Dr. Kristy Mount, PHD
Dr. Kristy Mount, PHD
10 (2)
These providers are on the medical staff of Hendricks Regional Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network Plainfield Family Medicine
    315 N Dan Jones Rd Ste 150, Plainfield, IN 46168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 781-7328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville
  • Putnam County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Amazing doctor! She is so down to earth and will sit and talk about any issues that may be going on, she will not rush anyone out! She is more like a “ Friend” kinda feeling than my doctor
    Jen — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Ashley Koselke, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1376071431
    Education & Certifications

    • Franciscan Health, Indianapolis, In
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, In
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Koselke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koselke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koselke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koselke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koselke works at Franciscan Physician Network Plainfield Family Medicine in Plainfield, IN. View the full address on Dr. Koselke’s profile.

    Dr. Koselke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koselke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koselke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koselke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
