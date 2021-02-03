Dr. Ashley Kittridge, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kittridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Kittridge, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashley Kittridge, DO is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Kittridge works at
Kittridge Dermatology101 Drake Rd Ste B, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 347-0947Monday10:00am - 5:30pmTuesday10:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
DR Kittridge is very thorough in her examination. She also explains in understandable terms what she is doing and what needs to be done. Her calm manner put the patient at ease. Most procedures are done at the office. Her staff is very pleasant and helpful too.
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1013234913
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Allegheny College
- Dermatology
