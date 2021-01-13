Dr. Kita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Kita, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Kita, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Kita works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ucla Dmpg South Bay23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 180, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 465-2255
-
2
Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-9352Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kita?
Dr. Kita is professional and thorough. Her staff was able to get me in to see her quickly. The office is well organized and the staff is friendly/welcoming and more importantly, operating very safely during the pandemic. Dr. Kita took her time examining me and explaining her diagnosis and management. She followed up with me regarding test results and questions I had promptly. As a physician myself, I appreciate doctors who are invested in each individual patient despite what I'm sure is a busy day. I would certainly recommend her to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Ashley Kita, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1578950531
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kita accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kita works at
Dr. Kita has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.