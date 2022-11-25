See All Plastic Surgeons in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Ashley Kerekes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ashley Kerekes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

Dr. Kerekes works at Carolina Plastic Surgery in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolina Plastic Surgery
    100 E Wood St Ste 100, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 583-1222
    Carolina Plastic Surgery
    2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2250, Greer, SC 29650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 583-1222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    Nov 25, 2022
    Dr. K is the absolute best. The moment I met her at my consultation, I knew that I was in good hands. I like to call her my “hype girl”. She made me feel like I looked like a million bucks before we even scheduled any procedures. She is caring, considerate, so much fun and wants what’s best for her patients. She treats each patient as a new mold of clay and makes a masterpiece out of each of them. She realizes that there are no “one size fits all” and has an individual vision for each patient. Her nurse, Mrs. Tina, is also amazing. She is always available for questions and concerns. Her and Dr. K go out of their way to make sure you receive the best care possible. I would recommend Dr. K and her team to any and everyone!!!
    Megan M — Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Ashley Kerekes, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1982924817
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Kerekes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerekes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kerekes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kerekes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kerekes has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerekes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerekes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerekes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerekes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerekes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

