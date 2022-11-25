Dr. Ashley Kerekes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerekes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Kerekes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashley Kerekes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Kerekes works at
Carolina Plastic Surgery100 E Wood St Ste 100, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 583-1222
Carolina Plastic Surgery2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2250, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 583-1222
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerekes?
Dr. K is the absolute best. The moment I met her at my consultation, I knew that I was in good hands. I like to call her my “hype girl”. She made me feel like I looked like a million bucks before we even scheduled any procedures. She is caring, considerate, so much fun and wants what’s best for her patients. She treats each patient as a new mold of clay and makes a masterpiece out of each of them. She realizes that there are no “one size fits all” and has an individual vision for each patient. Her nurse, Mrs. Tina, is also amazing. She is always available for questions and concerns. Her and Dr. K go out of their way to make sure you receive the best care possible. I would recommend Dr. K and her team to any and everyone!!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1982924817
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Plastic Surgery
