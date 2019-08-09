Dr. Ashley Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Kelley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Kelley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Manila Central University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kelley works at
Locations
-
1
Ashley V Kelley MD2701 N Tenaya Way Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 666-6878Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sierra Choice
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelley?
Dr Kelley reminds me of doctors I knew when I was growing up. She is kind and compassionate, and you sense that she really cares about you. The appointments don't alway start on time, but that is because she gives her patients the time that they need, and she does not rush you. I really love this doctor and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Ashley Kelley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Spanish
- 1205929320
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Collge Of Medicine Health Sciences Center
- Manila Central University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelley works at
Dr. Kelley speaks Filipino and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.