Dr. Ashley Johnson, DO
Dr. Ashley Johnson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1400 8th Ave Ste 461-C, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 922-1992
Texas Health Specialty Hospital1301 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 820-4906
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1265546618
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
