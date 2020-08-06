Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Woman's Clinic The-jackson501 Marshall St Ste 400, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-0869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 401 Baptist Dr Ste 402, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-0869
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I decided to seek a female dr since I was more comfortable with one. My area is small and not many to choose from. Came across Dr. Johnson, made and appointment, best decision ever. I canceled an appointment and her office reached out to me out of concern for an appointment I really needed. Thankful for Dr Johnson’s caring nature! We need more Dr. Johnson’s in the medical field!
About Dr. Ashley Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194136267
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.