Overview

Dr. Ashley Ingolia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.



Dr. Ingolia works at AVALA Care in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.