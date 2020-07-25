See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Ashley Hunter, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Ashley Hunter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. Hunter works at UCLA Health Santa Monica Internal Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Evaluation and Treatment Medical Pediatrics Care
    1245 16th St Ste 125, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 853-8252

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Outer Ear Infection
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Outer Ear Infection

Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Outer Ear Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bronchiolitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Jul 25, 2020
— Jul 25, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ashley Hunter, MD

  Internal Medicine
  English
  1629367859
Education & Certifications

  Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Ashley Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hunter works at UCLA Health Santa Monica Internal Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hunter’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

