Dr. Ashley Holly, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Ashley Holly, MD

General Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashley Holly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Holly works at Champaign Dental Group in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma
    2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Umbilical Hernia
Wound Repair
Intestinal Obstruction
Umbilical Hernia
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashley Holly, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1629332010
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.