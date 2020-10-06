Dr. Egan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Egan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Egan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Locations
Rowlett Office7501 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 270, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 412-7700
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe6800 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 520-9041
Radiology Partners9440 Poppy Dr, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
David W. Ritter M.d. P.A.6705 Heritage Pkwy Ste 104, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 412-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great experience with DR. Egan. Had 3 major surgeries with her in 8 months. She did a fantastic job and I am pretty sure she saved my life. She was always through, competent, caring and empathic to a major degree. She is one of my favorite people. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Ashley Egan, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669797718
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egan has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Egan speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Egan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egan.
