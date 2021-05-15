Dr. Ashley Dupuis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupuis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Dupuis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Dupuis, DO is a Prenatal Care Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Prenatal Care, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Locations
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dupuis is one of the best doctors that I have encountered! I had to have a hysterectomy. It is not common for someone my age to have this type of surgery. I had many concerns but Dr. Dupuis addressed them all. She was very thorough in explaining the procedure and the risks. She made sure I was comfortable before and after my surgery. It has now been seven weeks since my surgery and I feel awesome. At 2 weeks I told her, " I feel like I never had surgery"! My incisions healed so well that it is almost unnoticeable. She made me laugh when I wanted to cry and she ensured me that she was well versed with laparoscopic surgery. She was right! I would recommend her to anyone that needs that surgery or any other procedure. Thanks again Dr. Dupuis!
About Dr. Ashley Dupuis, DO
- Prenatal Care
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1821396599
Education & Certifications
- Ingham Regional Medical Center
- Ingham
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Dupuis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupuis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupuis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupuis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupuis.
