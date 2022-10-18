See All Dermatologists in Wauwatosa, WI
Dr. Ashley Dietrich, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ashley Dietrich, MD is a Dermatologist in Wauwatosa, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.

Dr. Dietrich works at Forefront Dermatology - Wauwatosa in Wauwatosa, WI with other offices in Menomonee Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Wauwatosa
    2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 785, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 267-7821
  2. 2
    Menomonee Falls
    W176N9352 River Crest Dr Ste 3, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 267-7821

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr Dietrich has been my dermatologist for over two years. During this time she has provided outstanding care. This includes skin reviews every six months, removal of Basel Cell Carcinomas, and other less invasive skin conditions. Her patient to doctor technic is gentle and forth right. I’ve recommended Dr Dietrich to several friends.
    Duncan M Shrout — Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashley Dietrich, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1780030825
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of North Carolina
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Dietrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dietrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dietrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

