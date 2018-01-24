Dr. Ashley Deaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Deaton, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Deaton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2525 Wallingwood Dr Bldg 7D, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 610-0612
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deaton?
I have been a patient of Dr. Deaton for over 6 years, she was able to help me through a severe crisis point in my life and I have continued to see her through the years to help me get through the humps and hurdles called life. I would highly recommend Dr. Deaton to anyone who needs just a little help to an emergency situation. I am thankful that I have Dr. Ashley as my psychiatrist.
About Dr. Ashley Deaton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356596159
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deaton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deaton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.