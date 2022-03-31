Overview

Dr. Ashley Dao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Dao works at Austin Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.