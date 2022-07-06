Dr. Ashley Dahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Dahl, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Dahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Locations
Alabama Eye Services1009 Montgomery Hwy Ste 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 397-9400Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I could use any adjectives that mean "kind and caring" for Dr. Dahl. She had thoroughly reviewed my medical eye history before my first visit. I have had 2 surgeries in my eyes so I was nervous about her understanding of the situation. Dr. Dahl not only knew about what I had, she had talked to the doctor who did the surgeries! Each visit I have, she makes sure I understand the progression of my healing. Her technician knows all about it to and understands my anxiety about it. She is gentle and has a calming manner which assures me that they are both looking after me. I recommended Dr. Dahl to two of my friends who needed a change in who they were seeing. Both of them have been extremely happy with Dr. Dahl - and think I'm a rock star for recommending her! I'll take that compliment and I will recommend her to anyone else too. You will be in good hands for your vision needs.
About Dr. Ashley Dahl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1750546545
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahl has seen patients for Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.