Dr. Ashley Curtis, MD
Dr. Ashley Curtis, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Surgical Suite5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 190, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-4457
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great experience with Dr. Curtis. she was very friendly and patient explaining everything. She suggested noninvasive treatment.
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1235338500
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Dermatology
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Hair Loss, Lichen Planus and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.