Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashley Cogar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
The Physicians Group LLC9800 Broadway Ext Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 419-5665Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Community Hospital3100 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 602-8100
- 3 6600 N Olie Ave Ste C, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 419-5665
Surgery Center of Oklahoma9500 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 475-0600
- Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I visited Dr. Cigar after having emergency surgery at another hospital needless to say the surgery was not done correctly. Dr. Cigar performed corrective surgery and I will have full use of my hand and wrist now. I highly recommend Dr Cogar she is a kind, compassionate, extremely skilled surgeon! Sue Largess
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1801935739
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
