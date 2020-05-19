Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Chandler, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Chandler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Plastic Surgery Ctr2215 RANDOLPH RD, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chandler is a wonderful caring doctor. She takes her time and cares about her patients and answers any questions you have. I would giver her 10 of of 5 stars if I could.
About Dr. Ashley Chandler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1225337926
Education & Certifications
- Center For Breast and Body Contouring, Fellowship In Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Surgery With Dr. Dennis Hammond
- Northwell Health System - New York City, NY
- Virginia Tech-Carilion Clinic General Surgery
- Florida State University College Of Medicine
- Florida State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
