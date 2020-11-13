Dr. Ashley Canizaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canizaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Canizaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Canizaro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Womens Health1020 River Oaks Dr Ste 310, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 932-5006
University Of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 815-2005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Children's of Mississippi Hospital - Blair E. Batson Tower1010 Lakeland Pl, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 984-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is the sweetest and most understanding Dr. I’ve ever had. And she is very passionate about her work and professional.
About Dr. Ashley Canizaro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1013115088
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canizaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canizaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canizaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canizaro has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canizaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Canizaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canizaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canizaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canizaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.