Dr. Ashley Cain, DMD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Ashley Cain, DMD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Cain, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wentzville, MO.
Dr. Cain works at
Locations
-
1
My Crossroads Dentist1849 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 213-2481Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel like the staff takes really good care of me and listens to any concerns. they are good about making sure i am comfortable and watching my pain levels.
About Dr. Ashley Cain, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1174044614
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cain accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.