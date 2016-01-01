Dr. Ashley Bone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Bone, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Bone, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD.
Dr. Bone works at
Locations
Suburban Hospital8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 896-2564Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Howard County General Hospital5755 Cedar Ln, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 740-7910
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-5192Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashley Bone, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1417093170
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bone accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bone has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bone. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.