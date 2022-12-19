Overview

Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Bassett works at Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Newton, NJ, Randolph, NJ, Washington, NJ, Hackettstown, NJ, Sparta, NJ and Cedar Knolls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.