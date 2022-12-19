See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (167)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.

Dr. Bassett works at Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Newton, NJ, Randolph, NJ, Washington, NJ, Hackettstown, NJ, Sparta, NJ and Cedar Knolls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey
    95 Madison Ave Ste 101, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-5746
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey
    222 High St Ste 202, Newton, NJ 07860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-5744
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey
    711 State Route 10 Ste 100, Randolph, NJ 07869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-5738
  4. 4
    Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey
    279 Route 31, Washington, NJ 07882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-5740
  5. 5
    Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey
    254B Mountain Ave Ste 201, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-5741
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey
    376 Lafayette Rd Ste 202, Sparta, NJ 07871 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-5743
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey - Hackettstown Urgent Care
    108 Bilby Rd Ste 201, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-5742
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey
    218 Ridgedale Ave Ste 202, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-5745

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Grafting
Cartilage Regeneration
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
Bone Grafting
Cartilage Regeneration
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 167 ratings
    Patient Ratings (167)
    5 Star
    (166)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bassett?

    Dec 19, 2022
    Gave encouragement, and clear explanations. As a young student athlete I was very happy with the outcome I had.
    Mackenzie M. — Dec 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bassett to family and friends

    Dr. Bassett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bassett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD.

    About Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467899617
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U|Rothman Institute / Thomas Jefferson University - Sports Medicine|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital / Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Rutgers Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bassett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    167 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.