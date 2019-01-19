Overview

Dr. Ashley Bartalot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bartalot works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.