Dr. Ashley Barks, MD

Neurosurgery
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ashley Barks, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Barks works at Abay Neuroscience Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abay Neuroscience Center LLC
    3223 N Webb Rd Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 609-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital
    3333 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 462-5345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
  • Salina Regional Health Center
  • Wesley Medical Center

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 12, 2021
    Straight forward and listened to my point of view. She reviewed my MRI with the actual images, explaining what we were looking at. She was the third neurosurgeon with whom I consulted and the first to take the time to do this. First guy wanted to fuse 3 vertebrae below my herniated disc which would have only exacerbated my issue, big time. Second guy ordered more tests, one requiring needles and repeated electric shocks. Test results were worthless as they only addressed chronic issues, not the herniated disc. Glad I held off for a third opinion. I will now have a much shorter recover period with the acute condition being addressed shortly.
    — Oct 12, 2021
    About Dr. Ashley Barks, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972879617
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Illinois, Chicago
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Berkeley
