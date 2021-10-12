Dr. Ashley Barks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Barks, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Barks, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Barks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abay Neuroscience Center LLC3223 N Webb Rd Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 609-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital3333 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 462-5345
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
- Salina Regional Health Center
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barks?
Straight forward and listened to my point of view. She reviewed my MRI with the actual images, explaining what we were looking at. She was the third neurosurgeon with whom I consulted and the first to take the time to do this. First guy wanted to fuse 3 vertebrae below my herniated disc which would have only exacerbated my issue, big time. Second guy ordered more tests, one requiring needles and repeated electric shocks. Test results were worthless as they only addressed chronic issues, not the herniated disc. Glad I held off for a third opinion. I will now have a much shorter recover period with the acute condition being addressed shortly.
About Dr. Ashley Barks, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1972879617
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois, Chicago
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of California, Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barks works at
Dr. Barks has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.