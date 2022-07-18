Overview

Dr. Ashley Balaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from USC-Keck Sch Med LAC/USC Med Ctr and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Balaker works at Orange Coast Head and Neck Surgery in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA, Irvine, CA and Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.