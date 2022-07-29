Dr. Ashley Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Baker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Urology255 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 683-0411Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Regional Urology424 Dixie Plz, Natchitoches, LA 71457 Directions (318) 683-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr. Baker is simply a blessing in her field and with her patients. She takes time with her patients and answers any questions you may have. She scores a ten with me and i am very grateful i have her as part of my medical team.
About Dr. Ashley Baker, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1396974382
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.