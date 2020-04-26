Dr. Ashley Anderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Anderson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashley Anderson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I went in to Dr. Anderson with horrible hip pain. She immediately did a few assessments on me and was very knowledgeable on what it might possibly be. I was able to get an X-ray right then in the office with no wait. Her office was very quick in processing my referral to ortho, and I was very pleased with the entire experience I had. She went over my entire health, not just localized to my my hip pain, and she made me feel comfortable. I’ve always felt anxious with doctors and felt like they were trying to brush me off or they made me feel like I was just being a hypochondriac. She was the first doctor I’ve seen that made me feel good afterwards. She referred me to Dr. Parker in Ortho, and he was just as great.
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1730448366
Education & Certifications
- Christus Santa Rosa Family Medicine
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
