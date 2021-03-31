Dr. Ashley Amsbaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amsbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Amsbaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Amsbaugh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Amsbaugh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Basu Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery C. Bob Basu MD6400 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amsbaugh?
Good, caring doctor who is helping with my neck pain. It bothered me for what seems like 10 years before I went to Dr. Amsbaugh. It's not gone completely, but the injections have really helped.
About Dr. Ashley Amsbaugh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1558637355
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amsbaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amsbaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amsbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amsbaugh works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Amsbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amsbaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amsbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amsbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.