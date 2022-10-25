Dr. Ashley Amalfi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amalfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Amalfi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Amalfi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Amalfi works at
Locations
-
1
Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery973 East Ave # 100, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 244-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Univera Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amalfi?
Dr.Amalfi did my breast augmentation and I couldn't be more happy! Dr.Amalfi and her staff are very sweet and make you feel very comfortable. Recovery was very easy only hurt for 2 days
About Dr. Ashley Amalfi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1972731156
Education & Certifications
- Integrated Residency In Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amalfi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amalfi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amalfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amalfi works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Amalfi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amalfi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amalfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amalfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.